Park Lane calm after deadly shooting incident

Photo 1: A man pauses on deserted Park Lane off Red Hills Road in St Andrew where three men were killed and four shot and injured on Saturday night.

Photo 2: Another view of volatile Park Lane in St Andrew, scene of a triple murder and injury to four in a shooting incident by gangsters Saturday night.

Photo 3: A police patrol car signifies an attempt by law enforcers to keep things quiet on Park Lane, St Andrew, the scene of the killing of three men by gangsters, and injury by gunshots to four others.