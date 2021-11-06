Parliament approves fines for traffic breaches

Parliament yesterday approved a new Bill, the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, which will allow for the continuation of fixed penalties under the substantive road traffic legislation.

The Bill was approved without amendments in the House of Representatives, which was having possibly its first meeting on a Friday morning, in a swift attempt to protect the revenue from road traffic breaches from an injunction awarded recently by the Supreme Court, and allow for continued use of the fines.

According to Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague, who opened the debate, the amendments had become necessary after the injunction was granted restraining the Government from imposing certain fixed penalties.

The increases in the penalties were last formulated under the provisional legislation in 2007, but there is doubt that these changes were legally done and, in any case, would have to be upgraded every six months.

However, they were put on hold by the Supreme Court's injunction blocking law enforcers from issuing traffic tickets with fines in excess of those that were legal up to 2007, when they were last increased under then Minister of Finance Dr Omar Davies.

Montague noted that the Bill seeks to address the penalties under the Act. He also said that section 116 of the 1938 Road Traffic Act does allow for the minister to amend the appendix to make changes to the fixed penalties.

In relation to the new Road Traffic Act 2018, which was passed but is yet to be implemented, the minister said the reality is that the technical officers within the Ministry of Transport and Mining have been working assiduously on changes to be made regarding the regulations which, he noted, are of an extremely technical nature.

“The Act and legislation will, however, be brought into force in short order, as they are at an extremely advanced stage, and I am the first to acknowledge the concerns of my colleagues in this House and the general public on this state of affairs,” he said.

Montague also noted that the Amendment Bill has two clauses; one which sets out the short title and construction of the Bill, and two, which seeks to amend the third schedule of the principal Act, by deleting the appendix thereto, in order to increase the quantum of fixed penalties for offences under the Act.

Responding to Montague's opening statement, Opposition Leader Mark Golding criticised the Government for its “rush” to rectify the fines, as well as the failure to implement the new Road Traffic Act legislation which was passed in 2018 to repeal the old Bill.

According to him, the failure to implement the Bill after three years was “a dereliction” of the Government's duty to do so. He also warned that the Government was setting itself up for court actions from motorists who would prefer to fight the fines in court rather than pay the ticket, based on a Bill which should have already been repealed.

Opposition members, including Mikael Phillips and Fitz Jackson, also criticised the hasty move to address the fines issue. Phillips questioned whether it was more important to address the fines than to implement the Bill to save lives of the road.

The Bill was eventually passed and was immediately sent to the Senate where it was debated and passed in the afternoon, without any amendments.