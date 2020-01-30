Roof of Parliament building in Trinidad leaks days after grand re-opening

Less than 72 hours after

the grand re-opening of the multi-million dollar refurbished Parliament

building in Trinidad, heavy rains have exposed some flaws in the facility.

The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (UDeCOTT) said that a broken rubber seal on the aluminium flashing in the skylight over the rotunda was responsible for the leak.

UDeCOTT said the matter is being rectified by the contractor, as it falls within the defects liability period of one year and will be repaired at no additional cost to taxpayers.

The Red House, as the Parliament building is known as, was re-opened on Friday, after the renovation work had been completed at a cost of TT$441 million (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents).

Photos of cardboard laid out on the floor of the rotunda were shared on social media, and one political activist, Phillip Edward Alexander, criticised the leak asking how many more millions would be needed to “make a roof work like a roof”.

Alexander, along with a group of people had protested outside the Red House last Friday, noting that almost half a billion dollars had been spent on restoration works but the roof appeared to be “still rusting”.