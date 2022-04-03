Parole added to predator pastor's sentence

The Court of Appeal on Friday gave its reasons for overturning the 20 years at hard labour without parole sentence slapped on a 32-year-old pastor found guilty of rape.

The 15-year-old girl was lured to his church compound in Chapleton, Clarendon, on the pretext of offering her counselling in 2012.

The court, after hearing the matter in March this year, had refused the former clergyman's appeal against the rape conviction but allowed the appeal against the sentence. The court, in its ruling then, ordered that the sentence be set aside and be substituted instead by a sentence of 20 years' imprisonment at hard labour with the stipulation that the convict serve a period of 13 years and 11 months' imprisonment at hard labour before becoming eligible for parole.

In giving its reasons for its decision on Friday, the appeal court pointed to the argument by the defence, which was agreed to by the Crown, that given that the judge had failed to specify a period for parole it would fall to the appeal court to do so.

It also paid attention to arguments by the defence that the judge failed to state arithmetically how she had arrived at the sentence of 20 years' imprisonment. The Crown, for its part, acknowledged that the judge would not have had the benefit of the Sentencing Guidelines for Use by Judges of the Supreme Court of Jamaica and the Parish Courts, which were introduced in December 2017.

On Friday, the appeal court said the judge “erred in principle in sentencing the appellant. Therefore, it is the responsibility of this court to determine the appropriate sentence that ought to have been imposed after applying the relevant principles”.

“We agree that this position is correct in law,” the court said.

It also said it was in agreement with the aggravating factors outlined by prosecutors in their submissions to the court.

According to the evidence led before the court, the supposed clergyman, who is married, on a Sunday in 2012 had seen the complainant at his church while he was preaching and invited her to the altar as she was crying. After praying for and anointing her head with oil, he asked the victim for her mother. When the mother joined them at the altar he told the pair he wanted to see them after the service.

At the end of the service the pastor, in inviting the young woman to the altar again, plied her with questions, such as whether she had thought about getting baptised, whether she had a boyfriend, and whether she was a virgin.

A yes to all three questions saw him asking for and receiving her phone contact as well as that of her elder sister, and extending an invitation to night service.

According to prosecutors, the little girl had documented her personal challenges on her laptop and attempted to have the pastor read it that night at church. He, however, told her he was busy and invited her to visit him the following day if she did not attend school.

The following morning the clergyman called the teen, and on finding out she was not at school, invited her to the church to see him. When she joined him in his office, after reading what she had written and complimenting her on her flawless writing, he called the teen across to him and hugged her. When she resisted and returned to her seat he again called her to him, placed her in his lap and kissed her.

The court heard that when the little girl attempted to repack her laptop and leave, the pastor asked her if she would allow him to “bless” her before she left.

When she said “No” he poured oil in his hand, pushed her against a wall and, ignoring her screams, forced himself on her, saying “Nuh seh nutten, mi a tek it easy”. Following the ordeal, the girl, in replacing her clothing to leave, was again overpowered by the pastor who dragged her back into his office and assaulted her a second time. The teen fled the compound and ran to her aunt's house where she related the attack.

The pastor was subsequently accosted on the street, pushed to the ground and bound hand and feet by unnamed individuals who had gone in search of him.

The court heard that while restrained on the ground, the complainant's mother approached him and said, “Pastor, ah you preach to wi so last night and you rape mi daughter?” to which he did not respond. The police came, and the pastor was handed over to them. He was taken to May Pen Police Station where his underwear was taken by the police. The lawmen also visited the church compound.

During the trial, the disgraced pastor, in an unsworn statement from the dock, denied having sexual intercourse with the complainant. He stated that on Sunday, April 29, 2012, while delivering his sermon, he noticed her and at the end of the sermon, he asked her for the telephone numbers of her sister, her mother and herself.

Prosecutors, in outlining the aggravating factors of the case, which were agreed with by the appeal court, said, among other things, that the purported clergyman had betrayed the trust of the teen and used his position to take advantage of the access he had. Another was the fact that he had a previous conviction for carnal abuse, a relevant offence for which he served a custodial sentence of four years.

According to the court, it “also considered the fact that the date of commission of this offence was in close proximity to the appellant's previous conviction, which similarly involved a minor”.

Furthermore, the court said it had found the Crown's argument that the offence was premeditated “compelling”.

“The evidence of premeditation is demonstrated by the questions posed to [the victim] initially, including whether she was a virgin and whether she had a boyfriend. The appellant on Sunday, also invited [her] to attend church for counselling on the following day if she was not going to school. On that Monday, he called by telephone and told her to come to the church where he would be.

“Additionally, when she arrived at the church [they] were the only two persons inside the church at that time, and there was sufficient privacy for him to have counselled her if that was his sole intent. Therefore, there was no good reason for him to have invited her into his office,” the court said.