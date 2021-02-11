Parts of Jamaica rocked by 3.1 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 felt in parts of Jamaica on Thursday morning.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, says the quake was located at approximately five kilometres north of Hope Bay in the eastern parish of Portland.

It was also felt in sections of the Corporate Area.

The earthquake unit said that it occurred at 10:47 a.m (local time) and had a focal depth of nine kilometres.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.