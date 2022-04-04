Party time — Jamaicans in US to mark Diamond Jubilee with raft of activities

New York, USA — Jamaicans in the United States are gearing up to celebrate their country's Diamond Jubilee, and the consulate here is putting a year-long set of activities together for the occasion.

The slew of events began in January with the fourth staging of the Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee Day, aimed at promoting increased consumption of Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee through strategic marketing, forums and social media engagements.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness also appeared on Bloomberg Television for an interview as part of those activities in January. Some events are being planned with community organisations, according to a draft plan which the consulate has shared with the Jamaica Observer.

Heavy emphasis is being placed on events geared towards promoting investment opportunities in Jamaica, leveraging connections to facilitate

matchmaking opportunities for businesses and financial institutions in both the United States and Jamaica, and areas under which Jamaicans in the Diaspora can gain access to investment capital.

Other activities being planned include a joint cultural showcase with Turkey, France, Germany, South Africa and Japan, possible in June to promote Jamaica's rich cultural heritage, as well as to allow for strategic engagement between representatives from the respective business communities of participating countries, Consul General Alsion Wilson said.

The highpoint of the activities will be the annual Independence Thanksgiving Church Service set for August 1, 2022, a flag-raising ceremony on August 5 and the 60th Independence Gala on Independence Day, August 6.

Two award functions — one specifically designed to recognise Jamaican nurses in the north-east US for their work during the pandemic and another in recognition of eight individuals whose efforts and sacrifices “have improved the lives of our nationals and the development of the nation through various fields and careers” — also planned for October, the consulate said.

Some organisations are also planning various events such as church services, dance and parties to celebrate the event. The Jamaica Progressive League, which is believed to be the oldest Jamaican organisation in the US, will be using the occasion to celebrate its 86th anniversary.