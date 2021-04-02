Passenger train crashes in Taiwan, killing 50

At least 50 people have been killed after a passenger train crashed and derailed in a tunnel in Taiwan.

The eight-carriage train reportedly hit a construction vehicle that had slipped onto the tracks at the tunnel’s mouth. The train was carrying nearly 500 people.

The train driver was among the dead, the fire department told the country’s executive office, and at least 69 survivors were being treated in several hospitals in the surrounding Hualien County.

According to the BBC, the train was travelling from the capital Taipei to Taitung. It was carrying people travelling for a long-weekend annual holiday.

Friday’s crash is Taiwan’s worst rail disaster in decades. President Tsai Ing-wen has sent her condolences to the families of the victims and ordered an investigation.