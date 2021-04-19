Past students donate tablets to Tarrant High

Past students of Tarrant High came to the school's aid last week by presenting 35 tablet computers for the benefit of students who are now engaged in online classes due to the suspension of face-to-face learning as the Government tries to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Here, Errol Johnson (second left), executive member of the school's past students association in the USA, makes the presentation to Aneika Nelson (second right) and Shanoy Williams at the school last Friday. With them is Principal Paul Hall. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)