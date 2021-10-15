Past students lend a hand at Jonathan Grant High School

Jonathan Grant High School Past Students' Association has donated more than 200 devices, including tablets and laptop computers to the school.

The donation came at a time when scores of students have struggled to participate in the online learning modality amid the suspension of face-to-face classes caused by the ongoing pandemic.

The devices were officially handed over to school Principal Dr O'Neil Ankle following an online ceremony last Saturday.

They were acquired through donations by past students, locally and in the diaspora, under the '100 Tablets for 100 Students Initiative' organised by the alumni body. The initiative exceeded its original target and will now impact more than 200 students who currently either have limited or no access to a device.

“The donation forms part of the association's ongoing commitment to support the school and its students in the pursuit of academic excellence. We heard about the challenges confronting students and launched the initiative,” said Andre Waugh, president of the past students' association.

“I am very happy we exceeded our initial target in a relatively short time. I thank all the past students who supported this initiative and wish the students who will be receiving the devices all the very best in their studies,” added Waugh.

For his part, Dr Ankle expressed gratitude for the donation while issuing a challenge for further support.

“I want to congratulate and thank the PSA for its contribution of 200 tablets. For sure this move will impact the teaching and learning process in a positive way. This kind of support will give the Jonathan Grant High team and myself the impetus to continue serving the nation's children.

“I do hope, however, that the problem of broadband connectivity can be fixed in the shortest possible time. It's much easier to provide a device these days than at the start of the pandemic. However, a device without connectivity is like having a beautiful car that has no engine,” said Dr Ankle.