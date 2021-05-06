Pastor among three ordered to pay hefty 300 K fine for not wearing a mask

Three persons were slapped with large fines after pleading guilty in court to breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) on Tuesday (May 4)

The St. Ann Parish Court heard that the accused were arrested at a church service in Windsor, St. Ann on March 2 after they were observed without their masks.

The accused are Christine McLean, Phillipa Gordon and Winston McKay.

Christine McLean was fined a total of $315,000 inclusive of $150,000 for failing to wear a mask in a public place and $15,000 for disorderly conduct.

Phillipa Gordon was fined a total of $300,000 inclusive of $150,000 for failing to wear a mask in a public place.

Winston McKay was fined a total of $300,000 inclusive of $150,000 for failing to wear a mask in a public place.

Mclean, the pastor of the church in St. Ann was arrested after having a church service which breached DRMA guidelines.

The judge ordered that the fines be paid within two (2) months or they will face six months imprisonment.