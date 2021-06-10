Pastor charged with raping 15-year-old

Pastor charged with raping 15-year-oldThursday, June 10, 2021
|
MONTEGO BAY, St James — The police yesterday charged pastor of the New Life Apostolic Church in Montego Bay with raping a 15-year-old member of the church.
The man of the cloth has been identified as 39-year-old Jason Omar Rose, who is also a processing clerk from Content district in the parish.
Police reported that in March the 15-year-old student went to visit Rose and his family at his home, located on church premises at 62 Barnett Street in Montego Bay. It is alleged that during the visit Rose pushed the student on a bed, in a room, and had sexual intercourse with her against her will. The matter was later reported to the police.
The pastor turned himself in to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) on June 7. Following a question and answer interview, he was formally charged yesterday.
He is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on June 14.
— Horace Hines
