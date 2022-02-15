Pastor hands over wanted man to Westmoreland police

Pastor hands over wanted man to Westmoreland policeTuesday, February 15, 2022
SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — One of two men who the police say engaged them in a fire fight during an incident in which the most wanted man in the parish was killed, has turned himself in to the cops.
Devani “Santa” Bennett surrendered Monday morning, accompanied by a pastor.
Senior Superintendent Robert Gordon, commanding officer for the Westmoreland Police Division, told the Jamaica Observer that Bennett surrendered before the midday deadline that he had been given.
Bennett, the police said, was wanted for the murder of Clovis Forrester, otherwise called Bredda, committed on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 about 6:30 pm in Auldayr District, Bluefields, Westmoreland.
The police claim that 27-year-old Bennett was a member of the notorious Delete Squad, which operates out of the gritty community known as Russia in Savanna-la-Mar.
According to the police, about midday on Saturday a team was conducting an operation in Bluefields when they were fired on by three men. The police said they returned the fire and the most wanted man in the parish, Andre Hinds, alias Bunny, was fatally shot.
The police said fellow gang members Bennett, and 23-year-old Moses Ramsey, who were involved in the fire fight, escaped.
