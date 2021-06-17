Pastor's bail revoked; wife and mother of complainant in custody

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The 39-year-old St James pastor, Jason Rose, who was given bail on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl on Monday is back behind bars after his bail was revoked yesterday.

The pastor's wife and the mother of the complainant, meanwhile, were denied bail yesterday when they made an appearance in the St James Parish Court on a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The young clergyman was given bail in the sum of $300,000 when he appeared before Parish Judge Sasha Ashley. However, following court on Monday, the clergyman was slapped with a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The pastor's wife, Kimoy Rose, and the mother of the teenager, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the girl, appeared in court for the first time yesterday to answer charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The charge followed allegations in which it is understood that the pastor's wife coerced the 15-year-old into saying that her initial reports to the police were false. It is also alleged that the pastor had attempted to call the complainant.

Initial allegations against the pastor are that some time in March he assaulted the young girl while she was at his home, which is located on the church premises at 62 Barnett Street in Montego Bay. She had reportedly gone there to use the Internet to complete her school project. A report was made to the police, an investigation launched, and a search began to locate Rose.

Rose, who is the pastor of New Life Apostolic Church in Montego Bay, eventually reported to the Freeport police on June 7.

He was charged with rape by detectives assigned to the St James Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

In court yesterday, all three accused, clad in white T-shirts and wearing face masks sat on the same bench. Kimoy sat in the middle closely to her husband, who was on the right. The mother of the teen sat to the far left as all three awaited the arrival of the judge from lunch break.

All three who are booked to return to court on July 19.

Judge Ashley reportedly refused bail on the grounds that she was not of the belief that there was any combination of conditions that can guarantee that persons will not interfere with the complainant.

It was reportedly disclosed in court that the pastor, his wife and the mother of the teenager all share a close relationship.

The judge said, too, that at such an age, the complainant is vulnerable, and if given bail there is a likelihood of interface.

The judge also indicated her intention to send the case to the Home Circuit Court for trial once the case file is near completion.

Meanwhile,supporters and family members of the pastor who were boisterous on Monday remained calm yesterday.