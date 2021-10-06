Pastor's rape trial in circuit court Wednesday

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The St James pastor accused of raping a teenage girl is expected to have his first day in the St James Circuit Court today.

The case was initially being heard in the St James Parish Court.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Rose was first charged with rape and later slapped with a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice. Rose's wife and the mother of the teenager were also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice. All three remain in custody.

Their case was transferred to the circuit court when they made an appearance in the St James Parish Court on Monday.

Allegations against the pastor are that some time in March he assaulted the girl while she was at his home located on the church premises at 62 Barnett Street in Montego Bay. She had reportedly gone there to access the Internet to complete a school project.

A report was made to the police, an investigation launched, and a search began to locate the alleged perpetrator, who is pastor of New Life Apostolic Church in this western Jamaica city.

Rose reported to the Freeport Police Station on June 7 and was charged by detectives assigned to the St James branch of the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

The clergyman was allowed bail in the sum of $300,000 when he appeared before Parish Judge Sasha Ashley for the first time on June 14. However, he was later slapped with the additional charge after allegations surfaced that he had attempted to contact the complainant by phone.

It is also alleged that the pastor's wife coerced the 15-year-old into saying that her initial reports to the police were false.

On June 16 all three adults were denied bail on the grounds that there was no guarantee they would not attempt to influence the complainant.

It was reportedly disclosed in court that the pastor, his wife, and the mother of the teenager all share a close relationship.

The judge has indicated her intention to send the case to the Home Circuit Court for trial, once the case file is complete.