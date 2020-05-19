Pastor who claimed to heal coronavirus dies from the virus

Oh lord have mercy. BUZZ Fam, so apparently a pastor was going around claiming to be able to heal people from the coronavirus, obviously not observing social distancing rules.

Well, tragic irony struck when he himself died of the virus. Thirty-nine years-old Frankline Ndifor, died on Saturday (May 17) from coronavirus.

Dr Gaelle Nnanga, was called to treat Ndifor after he started suffering severe respiratory difficulties a week after falling ill with the virus. The doctor said the pastor died ten minutes after treatment.

In previous weeks sufferers had flocked to the Kingship International Ministries Church which was founded by Ndifor. He would lay his hands on them and prayed for their healing. Ndifor was also a candidate in the central African state of Cameroon’s presidential election in 2018.

His supporters called him a ‘prophet’. And when medical staff tried to retrieve body on Saturday morning, they blocked the entrance to his home in the capital city of Douala for eight hours.

The Governor of the coastal region said a police force had to be deployed. His supporters claimed the pastor was on a spiritual retreat with God so could not be buried.