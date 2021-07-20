Pastor, wife, teen's mom return to court July 23

MONTEGO BAY, St James — A St James pastor, his wife, and the mother of the teenage girl who accused the man of the cloth of rape will all return to court on July 23.

They were remanded when they appeared in court on Monday.

The 39-year-old is charged with rape, while the two women face charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Initial allegations against the pastor are that some time in March he assaulted the young girl while she was at his home, which is located on the church premises at 62 Barnett Street in Montego Bay. She had reportedly gone there to access the Internet to complete a school project.

A report was made to the police, an investigation launched, and a search began to locate the alleged perpetrator, who is a pastor of New Life Apostolic Church in Montego Bay.

He reported to the Freeport police on June 7 and was charged by detectives assigned to the St James Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

The clergyman was allowed bail in the sum of $300,000 when he appeared before Parish Judge Sasha Ashley for the first time on June 14. However, he was later slapped with a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice after allegations that he had attempted to contact the complainant by phone.

It is also alleged that the pastor's wife coerced the 15-year-old into saying that her initial reports to the police had been false.

At the trio's last court appearance, on June 16, they were denied bail on the grounds that there was no guarantee they would not attempt to influence the complainant. It was reportedly disclosed in court that the pastor, his wife, and the mother of the teenager all share a close relationship. The judge has indicated her intention to send the case to the Home Circuit Court for trial once the case file is near completion.