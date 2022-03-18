Pastors happy for church and entertainment industry

Religious leaders on Thursday reacted with jubilation to the Government's withdrawal of restrictions under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) but cautioned Jamaicans to continue observing personal safety measures to prevent another COVID-19 spike.

“I am elated because, one, it says that there is a return to some semblance of normalcy, and then I am happy for people who were still struggling to come back into the physical space because of certain things… I feel like this helps people to put their minds at ease, and to just be in the sanctuary to worship like they normally do,” Bishop Leslie Pinnock, pastor of Escarpment Road New Testament Church in St Andrew, told the Jamaica Observer after Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the lifting of the measures in Parliament.

Pinnock added that he doesn't know how, this coming Sunday, his church will accommodate all the members who have been anticipating this day.

Under the last adjustment of the DRMA churches were allowed a maximum of 100 worshippers in the sanctuary.

Pastor of Bloomwell Olive Tree Church in Clarendon, Bishop Mitan McLean, was also excited about the withdrawal of restrictions, but urged caution among the populace.

“A number of churches have been timely opening up and doing their own thing, but I will say it has to be handled cautiously even now,” he said.

McLean said he doesn't want his congregation to totally forget the use of masks, social distancing, and sanitising, noting that Jamaica isn't completely out of danger as it relates to COVID-19.

“We still have the faith that it [COVID-19] will go, so we welcome that move. We cannot be in one stage all the time, but, overall, you get the feeling that we are entering into a different era,” he said.

Meanwhile, pastor of Waltham Park New Testament Church in Kingston, Reverend Dr Stevenson Samuels, said giving the church the opportunity to operate on a normal basis is in line with the level of discipline the church displayed while the island struggled with managing the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The opportunities given to the church in comparison to all industries such as the private sector and even, in some instances, entertainment, was not equivalent to what the church had received,” he said.

Noting that the church's spiritual value contributes to nation-building and social welfare, Samuels argued that the end of the DRMA will allow the church to do more.

“There is a role that the church plays in terms of matters relating to moral development… When you look at the roles the church has been playing and the fact that we did not have the opportunity to play those roles in a very effective way because of the [restrictions], I think that opening up the church will give us the chance to do even more,” he said.

He also commented on the fact that the withdrawal of the DRMA has led to the reopening of the entertainment industry.

“Entertainment is a major industry in Jamaica, so I appreciate that attention is given to the industry, even as the COVID numbers are going down, because you have to pay attention to that industry. My concern would be the discipline... of partygoers. So, in general, I'm very delighted that the Government has eased the restrictions, but I am concerned about our ability to maintain decent protocols even in a time when the pandemic is not fully done,” he told the Observer.

Popular youth pastor Stephen Blake of Acts of the Holy Spirit Ministries International in Montego Bay was equally happy for the entertainment sector.

“It's a pleasant feeling knowing that the entertainment industry has reopened. We just want each person to hold a solid ground,” said Blake, who is also a recording artiste with more than 16,000 followers on Instagram.

“There will be a lot of temptation and excitement surrounding the reopening of the industry. Let's all be responsible [and] try to manage our expectations. Be wise, but have fun at the same time,” he said.

“I'm happy for all the promoters, entertainers and vendors who will now be able to make cash and provide for their families and communities. There is a genuine buzz, and hopefully it will lift the minds and hearts of people that we will be able to go outside, have a good time with our family and friends,” Blake added.

Damion Holness, pastor at the Church of Christ at Old Harbour in St Catherine, shared similar sentiments.

“I am aware that the [entertainment] industry provides employment for several individuals, both directly and indirectly. Of course, after two years of little or no employment, I understand that those persons are feeling the pinch,” he said.

“At the other end, I'd want to know that we regulate the industry properly, not just for the sake of COVID, but to avoid infringing on the section of society who are not necessarily into that kinda thing. You know there are people who like to be quiet and laid-back. As we talk about entertainment, we also want to talk about movie theatres, plays, and so on, so it's good that people will be able to earn from their craft. The economic spin-off, which is something that we need right now as a society, is also good for us. I just pray we don't fall in a ditch, or things don't get out of hand,” he said.