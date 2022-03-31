Pat Wright has passed

Pat Wright has passedThursday, March 31, 2022
|
Patricia Jenkins Jarrett Wright, affectionately known by many as 'PJ', has died. Wright passed at her Montego Bay home on the morning of Wednesday, March 30. She was 69.
Wright, who revolutionised the hair, beauty, fashion and style industry, was the poster child of cancer survival, having fought the disease valiantly and publicly for 45 years. Indeed, in the last five years of her life, she became a live food advocate opening Wright Life Live Food Eatery at the Fairview Shopping Centre in Montego Bay, with a second at Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Hanover, and a third at Devon House, in Kingston.
Wright also added author to her already long list of accomplishments when she penned The Wright Life.
Wright leaves two sons, Sajato Jarrett and Peter Wright, and a granddaughter Najah.
