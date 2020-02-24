Pathology lab coming for south central Jamaica

A public private partnership is set to result in the southern central section of Jamaica having access to pathology services, it was revealed recently.

The multimillion-dollar lab—which is being built through the efforts of the Lions Club of Mandeville—will serve Manchester, St Elizabeth and Clarendon.

The lab is being built on state own lands adjacent to the Mandeville Hospital and is in its final stages of completion with only minor works left to be undertaken.

The Ministry of Health will provide the bulk of the equipment but the Lions Club will also play an active role in procuring some of the items needed for the facility.

Pathology services for the south-central section of Jamaica are being conducted in other parts of the island. A pathologist employed by the Southern Health Regional Authority (SRHA) has to be deployed in Montego Bay, St James due to the lack of a proper facility in the SRHA area.