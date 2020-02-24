Pathology lab coming for south central Jamaica

Pathology lab coming for south central JamaicaMonday, February 24, 2020
|
A public private partnership is set to result in the southern central section of Jamaica having access to pathology services, it was revealed recently.
The multimillion-dollar lab—which is being built through the efforts of the Lions Club of Mandeville—will serve Manchester, St Elizabeth and Clarendon.
The lab is being built on state own lands adjacent to the Mandeville Hospital and is in its final stages of completion with only minor works left to be undertaken.
The Ministry of Health will provide the bulk of the equipment but the Lions Club will also play an active role in procuring some of the items needed for the facility.
Pathology services for the south-central section of Jamaica are being conducted in other parts of the island. A pathologist employed by the Southern Health Regional Authority (SRHA) has to be deployed in Montego Bay, St James due to the lack of a proper facility in the SRHA area.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy