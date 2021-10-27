Dear Mr Brown,

I heard that the Canadian Government is going to continue giving priority to people already in Canada, even though things should be getting back to normal with the vaccination drive.

Dear TS,

The Canadian Government recently announced that the programme created to give temporary residents working in key sectors a pathway to permanent residence may be extended.

There was a deadline to fill 20,000 spots in the healthcare stream by November 5, 2021. More than 14,000 of the 20,000 spots in that stream remain unfilled.

The Government may consider expanding future versions of the programme to include refugee claimants, who get work permits while awaiting a verdict on their claims.

Attention is given to ensuring that temporary workers are protected with regards to employment and human rights.

Background

Earlier this year a new temporary pathway for eligible workers to become permanent residents was created.

The pathway will grant permanent status to 90,000 temporary essential workers and international graduates who are already in Canada and who possess the skills and experience to assist with fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. The focus of the pathway will be on temporary workers employed in hospitals and long-term care homes and on the frontlines of other essential sectors, as well as international graduates who contribute to the economy of Canada.

Streams

Applications will come under the following three streams:

1. 20,000 applications for temporary workers in 40 health-care occupations.

2. 30,000 applications for temporary workers in 95 other selected essential occupations.

3. 40,000 applications for international students who graduated from a Canadian institution.

Please note that there is no maximum number of applications for French-speaking or bilingual candidates. A complete list of the health-care professions and essential occupations are included on my website.

Eligibility

To be eligible, workers must have the following:

• At least one year of Canadian work experience in a health-care profession or another pre-approved essential occupation;

• International graduates must have completed an eligible Canadian post-secondary programme within the last four years, and no earlier than January 2017;

• Be employed in Canada in any occupation at the time that the application for permanent residence is received;

• Have proficiency in one of Canada's official languages (Benchmark 4);

• Meet general admissibility requirements;

• Intend to reside in a province or territory other than Quebec; and

• Reside in Canada with valid temporary resident status (or be eligible to restore their status) and be physically present in Canada at the time the application for permanent residence is received and when the application is approved.

The streams will remain open until November 5, 2021, or until they have reached their limit.

