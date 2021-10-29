Pathways' stench gets attention of health officials

MONTEGO BAY, St James — No longer of interest to the police, the fate of the building that houses Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries is now in the cross hairs of the health department.

A team from the St James health services will this morning visit the Albion, St James, location to investigate complaints that conditions there may be a threat to public health.

“I will visit the property first thing in the morning and whatever notices are to be served we will carry out the action,” parish manager of the St James Public Health Services Lennox Wallace told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The stench emanating from the garbage-strewn compound invades the nostrils from the road, assaulting the olfactory system of passers-by. The odour does duel with the smell of goats roaming the yard in search of food. Inside the fly-infested building, maggots gorge themselves on rotting meat. Other items of food litter the blood-caked floor, competing for attention with blood-soaked clothing.

Looters, curiosity seekers, and the media have had free run of the unsecured building for the past few days.

The police made their last visit to the building on Monday.

Yesterday, head of the Area One Police Assistant Commissioner Clifford Chambers told the Observer that “the church has not been a crime scene for several days now”.

“Crime scene detectives have combed it and recombed it. Up to Monday of this week they were up there. They gathered all forensic and other physical evidence that they need and the commander was communicated with,” he said.

“Several stakeholders were also communicated with to take control of the animals like the birds, goats, and all of those, and then the property was handed over. I am not sure who it was handed over to, but the police no longer have any interest in the property,” Chambers added.

He is encouraging anyone who has a legal claim to act.

“Anyone who has any interest in the property by ownership, or lease or deed or any other documentation, they are welcomed to take control of the property,” he said.

He made it clear that it was not the police's responsibility to secure the premises.

“It is not ours… and… it is no longer a part of the crime scene. That was clearly stated at a particular point in time when the person who assumed responsibility of it was spoken to,” the senior cop stressed.