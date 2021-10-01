Patience, please

Head of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Hugh Faulkner is again appealing to Jamaicans for patience as the agency continues its probe into the alleged cutting of the hair of a Rastafarian woman, Nazinga King, at Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon in July.

“While we understand the timeline that the public would seek to impose on the matter, we have to ensure that our processes are thorough and complete. There are instances where statements are given and we may need further statements, or we may need initial statements,” Faulkner told journalists during an INDECOM media briefing yesterday.

“And in many instances we have to accommodate postponements to facilitate the witness with whom we are seeking to interact. So we could not just abort the process in the interest of expedition and sacrifice thoroughness,” added Faulkner as he pointed out that up to a few days ago INDECOM had to use its discretion to facilitate a witness.

He argued that it would not be prudent to release details of the findings prematurely, despite the interest in the matter.

There has been high public interest since 19-year-old King alleged that her locks were cut off by a policewoman on July 22 while she was being held in the lock-up.

With public anger growing as a video with the allegations went viral, Prime Minister Andrew Holness was pushed to address the matter and told the nation that he had asked Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson to put the full investigative weight of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) into finding out if King's rights were infringed.

But last month, Anderson announced that INDECOM had now taken over the probe into the matter.

According to Anderson, the investigation holds special importance as it has led to an important national conversation.

“It's important on a number of levels. I think the main one is that beyond the actual case itself, it led to a national conversation about the JCF's reaction to different groups, to Rastafarians in particular… A wider conversation about how we treat with diversity and our public,” said Anderson.

Yesterday, the INDECOM boss told the media briefing that his agency has put out three news releases on this matter since August, based on the public interest.

“INDECOM views such allegations, as expressed by the complainant in video footage, as raising questions as to a breach of the rights that are afforded to all citizens under our Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedom,” said Faulkner.

“These rights, as entitled under the Constitution of Jamaica, include the right to equality before the law. The right to humane treatment by any public authority, and the right to freedom from discrimination on the grounds of race, religion, class, colour…,” added Faulkner.

He said the findings are now with INDECOM's legal department which is in the process of preparing the report. This will then be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for its review and a ruling.

“From allegations of this nature a criminal matter might arise and the criminal standard is beyond reasonable doubt. A civil claim may also be lodged and the standard of proof is on a balance of probability, which is a lesser standard than the criminal standard.

“Additionally there is also the possibility of the third lane being a disciplinary lane, plus other potential outcomes,” noted Faulkner as he outlined the possibilities which exist once INDECOM completes its probe.