Patient quarantined at Annotto Bay Hospital amid coronavirus concerns

Patient quarantined at Annotto Bay Hospital amid coronavirus concernsSaturday, February 01, 2020
The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that the patient who presented at the Annotto Bay Hospital with complaints of a headache, anorexia, chills, dryness to the throat and generalised weakness does not, at this time, meet the case definition for novel Coronavirus.
The patient – who landed in Jamaica on January 30 – reported no history of cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, vomiting, muscle pain or diarrhoea. Further, the patient’s vitals, including blood pressure, pulse rate, blood oxygen, and temperature all registered normal. The patient does not, therefore, meet the case definition for novel Coronavirus.
However, as a precaution, the patient has been put in isolation and will remain in isolation until the symptoms abate.
Chinese passengers refused landing
On Friday, January 31, 2020, 19 Chinese tourists landed at the Norman Manley International Airport and were refused landing privileges, in accordance with the travel ban now in place for Jamaica. Quarantine protocols were applied as per the Quarantine Act and the travellers left the island at approximately 10:50 am today (Feb. 1).
