PHOTO: Patient wait for vaccines

Monday, August 02, 2021

People wait patiently yesterday outside the St Joseph's Hospital in Kingston to get their COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT