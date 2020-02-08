Patrick City teacher nabbed for impersonating cop

A teacher was taken into custody after he attempted to impersonate a police officer on Thursday (February 6).

The teacher, who has been identified as 38-year-old Troy Chambers of Killarney Avenue, Kingston 20, is to appear in court on Wednesday, February 12.

Reports are that about 5:00 p.m., Chambers visited the Elletson Road Police Station and introduced himself as a Sergeant of Police.

He was in the company of another man, who he claimed he had brought to give a statement to the Police. Chambers, who was in possession of a firearm, subsequently aroused the suspicion of officers on duty.

He was then asked to produce his Police identification card as well as his firearm licence, to which he could not.

Chambers then admitted to lawmen that he was indeed not a Police officer, which immediately led to his arrest and the seizure of his illegal firearm – a Glock pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition.

On Friday (Feb 7) investigators visited the home of Chambers about 10:30 a.m., with a search warrant and the following items were seized:

• Fifty-eight (58) rounds of ammunition

• Thirty-three (33) spent casings

• Five magazines

• One pair of handcuffs

• One Glock pistol case Chambers was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition as well as Impersonating a Police Officer.