Patterson Centre welcomes Africa-Caribbean Summit

Patterson Centre welcomes Africa-Caribbean SummitMonday, September 06, 2021
|
Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has welcomed the planned Africa-Caribbean Summit to be hosted by Kenya, on September 7.
Patterson, the statesman in residence at the Patterson Centre for Africa Caribbean Advocacy, said the summit is “not only vitally important but most timely, given the convergence of economic, environmental and health crises”.
In a news release, Patterson said the needs of the people of the global African Diaspora have been overlooked by the international community, while the gulf between the developed and developing countries is growing wider in the wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“This predicament highlights the urgent necessity of the collaboration of the government and people of Africa and the Caribbean to collaborate in articulating and asserting [a] pragmatic agenda for recovery, resilience and sustainable development,” Patterson said.
The summit, he advised, should achieve two objectives: define the priorities for a work programme and seek to establish the institutional arrangements for the implementation of the work programme.
Patterson said the prospects of attaining goals that emerge from the virtual summit will depend critically on a broad coalition of governments, regional institutions, policy research institutes and civil society organisations.
“The process will encompass much which is non-governmental, especially in culture, arts and sport which can galvanise and consolidate the people-to-people connection,” the former prime minister said, adding that it was to precisely engage in these types of activities that the Patterson Centre was established at The University of the West Indies.
The specific purpose of the centre is to contribute to the advocacy of issues and policy solutions dealing with the developmental commonality of Africa and the Caribbean and the global African Diaspora.
The centre said it “stands ready and looks forward to contributing to the outcome of the summit and accomplishment of its goals as we focus together on matters of justice and resilience, given the devastating social and economic impact of the pandemic”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy