Patterson Centre welcomes Africa-Caribbean Summit

Former Prime Minister PJ Patterson has welcomed the planned Africa-Caribbean Summit to be hosted by Kenya, on September 7.

Patterson, the statesman in residence at the Patterson Centre for Africa Caribbean Advocacy, said the summit is “not only vitally important but most timely, given the convergence of economic, environmental and health crises”.

In a news release, Patterson said the needs of the people of the global African Diaspora have been overlooked by the international community, while the gulf between the developed and developing countries is growing wider in the wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This predicament highlights the urgent necessity of the collaboration of the government and people of Africa and the Caribbean to collaborate in articulating and asserting [a] pragmatic agenda for recovery, resilience and sustainable development,” Patterson said.

The summit, he advised, should achieve two objectives: define the priorities for a work programme and seek to establish the institutional arrangements for the implementation of the work programme.

Patterson said the prospects of attaining goals that emerge from the virtual summit will depend critically on a broad coalition of governments, regional institutions, policy research institutes and civil society organisations.

“The process will encompass much which is non-governmental, especially in culture, arts and sport which can galvanise and consolidate the people-to-people connection,” the former prime minister said, adding that it was to precisely engage in these types of activities that the Patterson Centre was established at The University of the West Indies.

The specific purpose of the centre is to contribute to the advocacy of issues and policy solutions dealing with the developmental commonality of Africa and the Caribbean and the global African Diaspora.

The centre said it “stands ready and looks forward to contributing to the outcome of the summit and accomplishment of its goals as we focus together on matters of justice and resilience, given the devastating social and economic impact of the pandemic”.