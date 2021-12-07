Patterson, Golding for Jamaica republic discussion this Wednesday

Former prime ministers PJ Patterson and Bruce Golding will discuss the issue of Jamaica severing ties with Britain and implementing a republican system of government this Wednesday at midday on the The Bridge 99FM .

According to the station's boss, Bobby Clarke, the discussion, which has picked up traction in Jamaica after Barbados declared itself a republic last week, is important both for Jamaicans at home and abroad. Against that background the radio station decided to air this special programme which will be hosted by former education minister Ronald Thwaites and retired parliamentarian Pearnel Charles Snr.

“In the final analysis it is the people of Jamaica who will decide the country's final decision in a referendum,” noted Clarke.

Last week, Patterson wrote to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding urging them to unite in an effort to move Jamaica to a republic.

“This plea is submitted for your gracious consideration to reflect our oneness and ignite hope for this and succeeding generations,” Patterson told both leaders.