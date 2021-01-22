Tennis player Paula Badosa tests positive for COVID-19

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa has tested positive for coronavirus during quarantine in Australia.

The 23-year-old made the announcement in a post on social media. “I have some bad news. Today I received a positive COVID-19 test result. I’m feeling unwell and have some symptoms, but I’ll try to recover as soon as possible listening to the doctors.”

Badosa is ranked 67th in the world. She is the first player to test positive for coronavirus a week after more than 1,000 people connected to the Australian Open began to arrive in the country.

The Daily Mail reports that a total of 10 people who travelled to Australia for the tournament have tested positive. But some of those were likely to be viral shedding, where someone who has previously had the virus still has it in their system but is no longer contagious.

Meanwhile, Badosa said she’s isolating. “I’ve been taken to a health hotel to self-isolate and be monitored. Thanks for your support. We’ll be back stronger.”