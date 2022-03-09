Paulwell denies Trafigura payback involvement

OPPOSITION Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell has denied involvement in the payback of $30 million to Dutch oil lifting company Trafigura Beheer after the secret donation to the People's National Party (PNP) was made public by then Opposition Leader Bruce Golding in 2006.

During his second day of testimony in the Trafigura matter in the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, Paulwell also denied writing a letter indicating that the money had been repaid.

“I was not involved in any payback,” he told the court, and said he was not sure why Robert Pickersgill, another PNP member, purportedly returned the funds.

The former minister also told the court that he had interactions with executives of Trafigura in Jamaica in 2006 but insisted that it was nothing serious. He rejected claims that he may have met with Trafigura executives during a trip to New York with former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller in the same year.

The purpose of the meeting in Jamaica, he said, was a courtesy call on Simpson Miller by then chief executive officer of Trafigura Claude Daughpin, now deceased, which he said took place at either Jamaica House or Vale Royal, the official residence of the prime minister.

“The Trafigura CEO had a desire to meet the first female prime minister, who, at the time, was the most popular leader in Jamaica, and according to him, was regarded by Forbes Magazine as one of the most popular women in the world. He wanted a photograph and autograph for his daughter.

“He received the mandatory kisses and the photograph was taken. The meeting lasted for six to seven minutes and the gentleman was pleased. My understanding is that he [also] met with the former head of the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) Raymond Wright.”

Paulwell said he was not involved in any discussions with Trafigura regarding the lifting of oil and could not say what was discussed between Wright and Daughin. He said, however, that he knew previously of a contract between Trafigura and the Government for the lifting of oil from Nigeria.

“Apart from the lifting of oil from Nigeria, I am not aware of any other contracts,” he said.

He pointed out that any arrangements between Trafigura and PCJ would have started before his tenure as energy minister.

“There is no way under the rules that a minister can insert himself or interfere with contractual arrangements involving the ministry unless it is of a certain value. I would not have known those details,” he said, as the contract ended in December 2005.

He added that, if there were discussions about an extension to the contract, those arrangements would have taken place with the PCJ.

Paulwell ended his testimony yesterday, paving the way for Colin Campbell to take the stand.

Campbell answered preliminary questions on Tuesday but will continue today when the session resumes.

Paulwell and Campbell are among five PNP members who are embroiled in the Trafigura saga. The others are Portia Simpson Miller, Robert Pickersgill, and Norton Hinds.

Trafigura donated $31 million to an account operated by CCOC (Colin Campbell our Candidate) in 2006, just before the PNP's annual conference that year.

It is illegal under Dutch law for companies to make donations to political parties.