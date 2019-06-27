PCJ to keep cops cool

THE Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), through its Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme, will be carrying out air conditioning retrofit projects at three Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) locations at a combined cost of $126.5 million to improve energy efficiency and conservation at the facilities.

The contract, signed yesterday with Geddes Refrigeration Limited, will see the installation of air conditioning units at the JCF's Mobile Reserve in Kingston; May Pen Divisional Headquarters in Clarendon; and the National Police College at Twickenham Park, St Catherine.

Under the contract all facilities will benefit from the installation of energy-efficient air conditioning systems that utilise variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology which regulates airflow in response to building occupancy and conditions. The systems will include a state-of- the-art web-enabled building management system which will be used for monitoring and verification of data as well as cool roof solutions.

Additionally, repairs will be done to the building envelope at the May Pen Divisional Headquarters and inverter mini-split AC units will be installed in isolated sections of the Mobile Reserve.

Upon completion of the installations, which are scheduled to take 12 months, it is anticipated that there will be an overall reduction in electricity consumption and operating costs at the locations. Also among the advantages of the interventions is the reduction of green house gas emissions as well as improved environmental conditions for staff and other users of the facilities.

It is projected that electricity usage will be decreased by 63,000 kWh per year at Mobile Reserve; 60,600 kWh per annum at the May Pen Divisional Headquarters, and just under 100,800 kWh per year at the National Police College.

“As an implementing agency tasked with finding solutions to ensure the country's energy needs are met, the PCJ is continuously working to better manage energy particularly at public sector facilities. By improving energy efficiency and conservation at JCF facilities, we are demonstrating and encouraging responsible energy use that can be adopted by the wider society,” PCJ acting group general manager Brian Richardson told the contract signing ceremony.

In her keynote address at the ceremony, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams said, “The improved cooling at the three facilities should enhance the environment for staff and visitors. I am encouraging everyone involved in the project execution to work diligently and efficiently to ensure that the Government and people of Jamaica get good value for every dollar spent.”