Peaceful protest to be staged for missing UWI student Jasmine Dean on Sunday

As Jamaica approaches the nearly five-month

mark since University of the West Indies (UWI) student Jasmine Dean was

reported missing, her family and friends have not been at peace—and continue to

plead for her safe return.

To this end, a peaceful protest will be staged at the Bull Bay Police Station on Sunday, July 12, starting at 11:00 am.

A flyer, shared by Bluedot CEO Larren Peart on Twitter, details that the protest will be led by Dean’s family, friends and other associates on behalf of the missing student.

“The family of Jasmine Deen will be staging a peaceful protest 11am tomorrow at the Bull Bay Police Station. Support if you can,” Peart tweeted.

The family of Jasmine Deen will be staging a peaceful protest 11am tomorrow at the Bull Bay Police Station. Support if you can. RT. — thedot (@mannishwaata) pic.twitter.com/MjNyhOyStHJuly 11, 2020

Jasmine Dean went missing on Thursday, February 27 and was last seen in Papine Square area of St Andrew around 9:00 pm, dressed in a white blouse and blue jeans.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Assistant Commissioner Fitz Bailey, at a press conference in mid-March, said that members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been utilising all available resources to find her.