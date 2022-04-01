Pearnel Charles Jr participating in 37th session of FAO regional conference

AGRICULTURE and Fisheries Minister Pearnel Charles Jr on Tuesday departed the island to participate in the 37th Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean, which is being held in Quito, Ecuador.

The agenda will focus on discussions on the issues facing Latin America and the Caribbean and how to overcome the most complex humanitarian, economic and social crisis in recent decades, caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, a release from the agriculture ministry said.

Said the release: “Of particular importance will be the discussions around food security and the agriculture sector, the development of solutions to move beyond issues faced by the region, which include increases in food prices, rising levels of hunger and malnutrition, the increase in food and fertiliser prices due to the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, the impact of climate change and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, among others.”

Charles will participate in several discussions with other regional leaders to find joint solutions to the challenges that affect the region today, including farming and the layers of the value chain which include tens of millions of people, businesses and organisations that make up the region's agri-food systems, said the release.

He will also participate in discussions around the transformation of agri-food systems in the region to achieve more sustainable, resilient agriculture and agri-food systems adapted to climate change to see better production, improved nutrition, a better environment and improved livelihoods for all.

The regional conference is held every two years and brings together governments of the 33 member states of the FAO in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The conference started Tuesday and will end today.