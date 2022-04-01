Pearnel Charles Jr participating in 37th session of FAO regional conference

Pearnel Charles Jr participating in 37th session of FAO regional conferenceFriday, April 01, 2022
|
AGRICULTURE and Fisheries Minister Pearnel Charles Jr on Tuesday departed the island to participate in the 37th Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean, which is being held in Quito, Ecuador.
The agenda will focus on discussions on the issues facing Latin America and the Caribbean and how to overcome the most complex humanitarian, economic and social crisis in recent decades, caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, a release from the agriculture ministry said.
Said the release: “Of particular importance will be the discussions around food security and the agriculture sector, the development of solutions to move beyond issues faced by the region, which include increases in food prices, rising levels of hunger and malnutrition, the increase in food and fertiliser prices due to the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, the impact of climate change and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, among others.”
Charles will participate in several discussions with other regional leaders to find joint solutions to the challenges that affect the region today, including farming and the layers of the value chain which include tens of millions of people, businesses and organisations that make up the region's agri-food systems, said the release.
He will also participate in discussions around the transformation of agri-food systems in the region to achieve more sustainable, resilient agriculture and agri-food systems adapted to climate change to see better production, improved nutrition, a better environment and improved livelihoods for all.
The regional conference is held every two years and brings together governments of the 33 member states of the FAO in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The conference started Tuesday and will end today.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy