Pearnel Charles Snr quitting politics

Another member of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is resigning. Pearnel Charles Snr, veteran politician, trade unionist, and Speaker of the House of Representatives will be bringing down the curtain on his political career.

With Charles’ impending departure, Parliamentary Secretary Robert Morgan is expected to be the front-runner for his North Central Clarendon seat when it becomes vacant.

His son, Pearnel Charles Jr, won the by-election face-off with independent candidate Dereck Lambert for the Clarendon South Eastern seat on Monday.

Charles Sr held the position of deputy leader of the JLP from 1972 to 1991.

He entered the Lower House in 1980. He remained the member of parliament for St Thomas Eastern until 1993 when he was defeated by Dr Fenton Ferguson.

Charles again entered Gordon House in 2002 when he won the Clarendon North Central seat and is currently in his fourth term.

He spent eight years, spanning 1972 to 1980, in the Senate.

During his political career, Charles served as a Cabinet minister in the portfolios of local government, public utilities and transport, and labour and social security.