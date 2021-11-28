Peart, Johnston buoyant as Supreme Ventures opens second MoBay store

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) officially opened a multimillion-dollar flagship store at Fairview Shopping Centre in this western Jamaica city last week.

It is the gaming company's second of its kind super gaming store in the resort city and the ninth overall across the island.

Speaking ahead of the ribbon-cutting exercise to officially open the facility, chairman of SVL Gary Peart said the latest expansion, among other things, reaffirms SVL's commitment to Jamaica through helping the strengthening of the economy and the provision of employment opportunities.

“I am confident that the opening of this store will aid in propelling the economy and increase the viability of the sector as we provide new opportunities for our stakeholders,” Peart argued.

“This expansion also reaffirms SVL's commitment to Jamaica through the provision of employment especially now when thousands of Jamaicans are struggling due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Peart also noted that the opening of the new store is a manifestation of SVL expansion mode.

“As many of you may know, over the last several years SVL has been on a path of expansion and growth. We recently launched several new innovative products in Guyana and South Africa as part of our strategy to expand and diversify our market. Among our latest batch of products, customers can look out for our Charge Up product, Supa Sellaz, SV Games online, JustBet Mobile and Acropolis Online,” Peart stated.

For his part, CEO of Prime Sports Limited at SVL, Xesus Johnston, was elated that SLV patrons will now have the opportunity to access SLV's offerings in the Fairview complex.

“The unique thing about this Montego Bay branch is that it is the first super gaming store in the Fairview complex. In the store today (Wednesday) we have our sports betting product, our lottery and Cashpot product our lounge machines and we also have off track betting. So it's a unique location,” Johnston told the Jamaica Observer.

“Fairview is one of the largest commercial malls in Montego Bay and Jamaica and Supreme Ventures moving here has positioned us to better and more conveniently serve our customers.

“There is another location in Montego Bay which was a super store, not as big as this one, hence we needed two.”

Peart was also confident that the new facility will better serve clients in Montego Bay.

“SVL looks forward to better serving our customers here in Montego Bay and I am positive customers will enjoy all our latest products and services at this new location as we continue to make winners every day,” Peart said.