People defecate on grounds of Queen Elizabeth’s vacation home

People defecate on grounds of Queen Elizabeth’s vacation homeTuesday, June 30, 2020
The grounds of Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish residence have become an outdoor toilet for walkers, and the staff are fed up.
Employees at Balmoral Castle have complained about wet wipes being left on the estate and urged people not to use the spot to relieve themselves. The Queen visits the residence frequently for holidays throughout the year,
Picture by: Brett D. Cove / Splash News
“Disappointed to see so many wipes discarded on the Estate today. Next to paths and monuments. Please remember there are no public toilets open for miles around at the moment,” staff at Balmoral on Twitter.
However, the castle acknowledged that people may need to relieve themselves while walking around the royal estate.
“If you need to pee, please do so at least 30 metres from lochs or streams,” they added in a tweet on Sunday.
“If you need to defecate, do so as far away as possible from buildings, paths, water courses and farm animals. Bury faeces in a shallow hole and replace the turf.” it said.
