People now have to protect families from COVID-19, says PM

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness is urging Jamaicans to take more personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19 as the Government will have to refrain from using shielding measures.

The shielding measures, Holness said, includes no-movement days, limited gatherings, work-from-home order and virtual school.

“We can't keep doing that because that would just totally destroy the economy. There is a kind of personal choice that we have to balance if we abandon these measures; what is going to protect you? We already have enough problems that we cannot continue to keep our children out of school as a shielding measure to control the pandemic,” Holness said at the National Day of Prayer, at Power of Faith Ministries in Portmore, St Catherine, on Wednesday.

“The children will have to go back to school, they will have to learn how to live with the virus. But you will have to structure your household differently,” he added.

He said taking personal responsibility is necessary with people going out to work and school, especially if they live with elders or other relatives that have comorbidities.

“When parents return from work and children return from school, it is likely that they would take home the virus with them, and so, whilst the Government will not be putting in the general shielding measure anymore, families must now figure out how they are going to shield and protect the vulnerable in their homes,” Holness said.

“One of the things I've struggle with in the pandemic — the very measures that keep us safe, that kept our numbers low, is the same measures people turn 'roun and cuss me for. But that's how it is. I believed we have managed it well, people are well informed and people know what to do,” said Holness.

Holness said as Jamaicans take control of their own health by boosting their immune system and observing COVID-19 protocols, it is important to also get immunized.

