People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks indoors, CDC

If you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus-COVID-19, then you no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

But if you are immune compromised then you should speak with your doctor before giving up your masks. Also you will still need to wear your masks on buses, trains, planes and public transportation.

Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky said its the start of getting back to normalcy.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” she said. “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Dr. Walensky cited three studies, one from Israel and one from the United States, that show vaccines work. The Israeli study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, showed the vaccine was 97 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19 and 86 per cent effective against asymptomatic infection in over 5,000 health care workers.

And although there have been cases where people who were fully vaccinated have been infected with the virus; Walensky noted that “the resulting infection is more likely to have a lower viral load, may be shorter in duration, and likely less risk of transmission to others.”