PEP exams rescheduled for June, July

Minister with responsibility for Education Karl Samuda has announced that the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) has been postponed until June and July as a result of the coronavirus impact on the nation.

Samuda—who was speaking at a digital press conference Friday (March 27) on the government’s COVID-19 response—said the examinations will be marked in August with placements of students set for September.

This approach is also expected to be done with the CSEC examinations and City and Guilds are also expected to follow suit in terms of format and timeframe.

Meanwhile, Minister Samuda also highlighted that the students who would have got lunches under the PATH programme will now get a monetary allocation during the period of the COVID-19 crisis.