Pep Guardiola dismisses Messi transfer rumours

Pep Guardiola dismisses Messi transfer rumoursMonday, February 10, 2020
|
Pep Guardiola dismissed Messi transfer rumours to Manchester City after this week’s public fallout with the Argentine and Barcelona sporting director, Eric Adial.
Reports have suggested that Messi has grown disillusioned with life at Barca, having spent his entire career to date at the club. This fueled transfer rumours and speculations about which clubs could potentially land the football giant.
The relationship between Man city boss Guardiola has led some to believe that it would be a logical fit for Messi, however, the City boss has dismissed the rumours.
Guardiola expressed to the media: “He’s a player for Barcelona, he will stay there, that is my wish.”
“I’m not going to talk about players for another club. I think he’s going to finish his career there, it’s my wish.”
