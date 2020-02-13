Pep Guardiola fears being sacked by Manchester City

Pep Guardiola believes that he could be fired as Manchester City manager if the team fails to defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League.

City are set to face the Spanish giants in the Champions League on Feb 26 in the first leg at the Bernabeu before welcoming them to the Etihad for the decisive match on Mar 17.

Guardiola told the media: “I want to win the Champions League. I dream [of it] and I will enjoy preparing for the games against Madrid, to see what we can do and this process, two weeks before, will be the happiest moments of my profession, to imagine what we can do to beat them.”

“If we don’t beat them, OK, come the chairman or the sport director and say, ‘It’s not good enough, we want the Champions League, I’m going to sack you’.OK, [I’d sa], ‘Thank you, it was a pleasure’. I don’t know [if this would happen]. It has happened many times and could maybe happen.”

Guardiola feels that there is a bias in the football world which judges managers solely on the number of trophies they win. “We give a bad, bad message for the new generation, for our kids, to just count the winner, the trophies to win,” he said. The City boss has won a total of five major trophies, including two premier league titles. Guardiola’s team has, however, failed to go beyond the quarterfinals of the Champions League in its three previous attempts.