Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) President Jasford Gabriel has raised concerns about the weighting of this year's Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Grade Six Ability Test to the final score awarded to students.

“We are seeking an answer as to why the ability test, which is not a curriculum-based examination, constituted 80 per cent of the final grade, bearing in mind that 80 per cent of the assessment pieces came from the grade four national exams, but only 20 per cent of the weighting was allocated,” he argued.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams, who recently officially released the scores for the PEP performance this year, said the total placement score for ranking and placing students was based on a weighted formula of standardised test scores.

The scores from the ability test, grade four literacy, numeracy and performance task exams in language arts and mathematics were reportedly used to determine the placement of students into secondary level schools this year.

Eighty per cent of the grade six scores and 20 per cent of the grade four scores were used.

“Against this background, we don't believe the grades are reliable. It would place greater responsibility on high schools to engage more rigorous diagnostic testing as part of the process going forward,” said Gabriel.

At the same time, with the education ministry's report indicating that 84 per cent of the students were placed in one of their preferred schools, Gabriel commended the ministry, parents, teachers, and students who ensured that the examinations were successfully executed, considering the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The compliance rate of almost 100 per cent is something that we must give God thanks for. However, 'doing well' still remains relative to statistical permutations and models that the psychometricians would have used to determine final results,” said Gabriel.

He said, given the uncertainty going forward, there ought to be flexibility to include the use of internal assessment pieces by incorporating students' work over time.

“In the event we are able to return to face-to-face classes, care must be exercised not to have students complete the regular grade six requirements and the grade five components. This would require about 11 examinations in the grade six year alone and would be counterproductive for both students and teachers,” he said.