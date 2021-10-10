Permanent secretary sent on leave following arrest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Sharon Hicks is under investigation by the police for demanding money with menace and fraud.

Hicks is accused of demanding GUY $200,000 from the owner of a security service company as part of an alleged deal to ensure the security service company continues to get contracts from the ministry.

Late Friday, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs announced that Hicks was sent on administrative leave.

In a statement, the ministry said Hicks would be on leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.

According to the police, they received a complaint with details of the allegations and decided to set up a sting operation.

Using marked money, the businessman was allowed to make the $200,000 payment to the permanent secretary.

She was arrested late Thursday with the marked money in her possession and taken to CID headquarters where the allegations were laid before her and she was questioned about the allegations.

Hicks was appointed as permanent secretary at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs in October last year as the Government made several changes to the ministries just after taking office.

She previously worked at the same ministry as a management development officer.