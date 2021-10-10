Permanent secretary sent on leave following arrest

Permanent secretary sent on leave following arrestSunday, October 10, 2021
|
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Sharon Hicks is under investigation by the police for demanding money with menace and fraud.
Hicks is accused of demanding GUY $200,000 from the owner of a security service company as part of an alleged deal to ensure the security service company continues to get contracts from the ministry.
Late Friday, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs announced that Hicks was sent on administrative leave.
In a statement, the ministry said Hicks would be on leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.
According to the police, they received a complaint with details of the allegations and decided to set up a sting operation.
Using marked money, the businessman was allowed to make the $200,000 payment to the permanent secretary.
She was arrested late Thursday with the marked money in her possession and taken to CID headquarters where the allegations were laid before her and she was questioned about the allegations.
Hicks was appointed as permanent secretary at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs in October last year as the Government made several changes to the ministries just after taking office.
She previously worked at the same ministry as a management development officer.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy