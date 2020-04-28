‘Personally upsetting’: PM, health minister express regret at Jodiann’s passing

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton have expressed sincere regret at the untimely passing of the 23-year-old Jodiann Fearon after she was refused care at two hospitals.

Speaking at a digital press conference on Monday (April 27) at Jamaica House, Holness called on Jamaicans to remember their humanity in this trying time.

“It is truly a trying time for all of us; for the entire world, but we must never forget our humanity, and we must never forget that there is a power that will see us through all of this,” Holness said.

He said that Fearon’s death is personally upsetting to him. “Even at this early stage, from the information in the public domain so far, it appears that the duty of care owed to Jodian Fearon was not executed. The case must be fully investigated, and already, the police have commenced their own investigation to determine if anyone was criminally negligent,” he said.

Fearon died at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), about six hours after delivering her first child at the Spanish Town Hospital. She was initially scheduled to undergo a Caesarean section at the Andrews Memorial Hospital in St Andrew. It is reported that she showed signs similar to those of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and was refused admittance. The Government, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, has launched an investigation into the matter.

Tufton in expressing his regret added: “This represents for me, one of the saddest moments in the series of events which have seen many challenges associated with this particular threat. I am indeed saddened by the occurrence which has led up to young Jodiann Fearon’s untimely passing, and all of us in the Ministry of Health and Wellness… are understandably upset about the incident,” he added.