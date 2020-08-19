Pet dogs confiscated in North Korea, sent to zoos and restaurants

North Koreans are no longer permitted to own dogs. According to media reports, the country’s supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, is cracking down on pet ownership in the capital city of Pyongyang.

Calling it as a Western “decadence” and “a ‘tainted’ trend by bourgeois ideology,” Kim ordered that dogs be confiscated, an unnamed source told a South Korean newspaper.

“Ordinary people raise pigs and livestock on their porches, but high-ranking officials and the wealthy own pet dogs, which stoked some resentment,” the source said.

According to the newspaper, the source added that “authorities have identified households with pet dogs and are forcing them to give them up or forcefully confiscating them and putting them down.”

The dogs are also being sent to zoos or sold to restaurants where dog meat is eaten, the source told Chosun Ilbo, noting that pet owners are “cursing Kim Jong Un behind his back.”

This move comes as the famously secretive country reels from a food shortage and floods.