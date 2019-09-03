Peter Bunting opens up about sports, family and his favourite food

Peter Bunting opens up about sports, family and his favourite foodTuesday, September 03, 2019
|
Peter Bunting drinks lots of black coffee and he loves boneless curried goat. If he had a choice of a superpower (as in the comics) it would be reading minds. Watch as Bunting opens up as never before on parenting, food, sports and politics, among other things, during this interview at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston.
