Peter Phillips, Peter Bunting attend unity and healing service

President of the Peoples National Party Dr.

Peter Phillips and several senior and key members of the party worshipped at

the Boulevard Baptist Church on Sunday, (Sept 15) in what is dubbed the

Unity and Healing service.

The service was held under the auspices of Rev. Devon Dick. The service saw senior party members such as Chairman Fitz Jackson, General Secretary Julian Robinson, vice presidents Wykeham McNeill, Mikael Phillips and Phillip Paulwell, as well as Peter Bunting, Fenton Ferguson and Mark Golding attending.

During one point of the service, church members made light of the recently concluded presidential election in which Phillips retained his presidency.

Rev. Devon Dick prayed for healing, unity and forgiveness among supporters of the Rise United and One PNP camps.

See gallery below with more photos from the Unity and Healing Church Service on Sunday (Sept. 15)