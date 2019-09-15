Peter Phillips, Peter Bunting attend unity and healing service

Peter Phillips, Peter Bunting attend unity and healing serviceSunday, September 15, 2019
|
President of the Peoples National Party Dr.
Peter Phillips and several senior and key members of the party worshipped at
the Boulevard Baptist Church on Sunday, (Sept 15) in what is dubbed the
Unity and Healing service.
The service was held under the auspices of Rev. Devon Dick. The service saw senior party members such as Chairman Fitz Jackson, General Secretary Julian Robinson, vice presidents Wykeham McNeill, Mikael Phillips and Phillip Paulwell, as well as Peter Bunting, Fenton Ferguson and Mark Golding attending.
During one point of the service, church members made light of the recently concluded presidential election in which Phillips retained his presidency.
Rev. Devon Dick prayed for healing, unity and forgiveness among supporters of the Rise United and One PNP camps.
See gallery below with more photos from the Unity and Healing Church Service on Sunday (Sept. 15)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy