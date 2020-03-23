Peter Phillips undergoes surgery

People’s National Party President Dr Peter Phillips is out of surgery after successfully completing a medical procedure earlier Monday.

The party had announced early Monday morning that Phillips would undergo a medical procedure.

This afternoon, PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson informed party members that the Comrade Leader’s surgery was successful.

Robinson said that Phillips was in good spirits.

“He is appreciative of the good wishes which have been expressed by many,” Robinson said.

The general secretary said that Phillips won’t be able to take any visitors at this time and that updates will follow.