Petition launched to change racist image on Governors General medal

Petition launched to change racist image on Governors General medalMonday, June 22, 2020
|
A white angel stands on the neck of a black man while proclaiming victory over the devil. That is the image on the Honorary Knights/Dames Commander (KCMG/DCMG) medal. This British medal- the order of St Michael and George is awarded to men and women who hold high office or who render extraordinary or important non-military service in a foreign country. It can also be given to someone who has loyal and important service to the crown.
Itâ€™s a medal that has been worn by Governor Generals in Jamaica since independence, but one which people are now finding to be very offensive.
A petition started by Tracy Reeve on change.org is calling for the medal to be completely redesigned, and an apology be given for the offence it has caused.
â€œThis is a highly offensive image, it is also reminiscent of the recent murder of George Floyd by the white policeman in the same manner presented here in this medal,â€ she writes.
The contentious image on the medal has been the topic of discussion on #JamaicaTwitter for the past couple of days, with people expressing disbelief that such an image even exist in the first place.
Lawyer and activist Clyde Williams could not contain his displeasure at the insignia, calling it a â€˜dishonourâ€™
Reggae artiste, Nadine Sutherland also voiced her anger at the blatant racism that the insignia perpetuates.
Others were calling for its removal completely.
The petition was started four days ago, and has reached 2,030 of its 2,500 goal.
