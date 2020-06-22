Petition launched to change racist image on Governors General medal

A white angel stands on the neck of a black man while proclaiming victory over the devil. That is the image on the Honorary Knights/Dames Commander (KCMG/DCMG) medal. This British medal- the order of St Michael and George is awarded to men and women who hold high office or who render extraordinary or important non-military service in a foreign country. It can also be given to someone who has loyal and important service to the crown.

Itâ€™s a medal that has been worn by Governor Generals in Jamaica since independence, but one which people are now finding to be very offensive.

A petition started by Tracy Reeve on change.org is calling for the medal to be completely redesigned, and an apology be given for the offence it has caused.

â€œThis is a highly offensive image, it is also reminiscent of the recent murder of George Floyd by the white policeman in the same manner presented here in this medal,â€ she writes.

The contentious image on the medal has been the topic of discussion on #JamaicaTwitter for the past couple of days, with people expressing disbelief that such an image even exist in the first place.

Lawyer and activist Clyde Williams could not contain his displeasure at the insignia, calling it a â€˜dishonourâ€™

I have confirmed my greatest fears. Checked Kingâ€™s House website & our Governors General are all (dis)honoured with this order of St Michael & George. All previous Office holders have also received this (dis) honour. The Star of the Knight Grand Cross is a primary symbol. â€” Clyde Williams (@ClydeWilliams46) pic.twitter.com/eAOfro1Mk7June 21, 2020

It is for the Executive to fix, the GG is the ceremonial head. We could start by surrendering the honour and all its insignias. If that means it prompts Britain to show us the exit then so be it, embarrassing. We need to exit, leave say our goodbyes. No tear shed b4 embarrassmentâ€” Clyde Williams (@ClydeWilliams46) June 21, 2020

Reggae artiste, Nadine Sutherland also voiced her anger at the blatant racism that the insignia perpetuates.

Bun nuff fire! We will not support any system that depicts us from mindsets infused with racism. This imagery is disturbing to my senses. Long live the Black Liberators! More Fire! â€” NadineSutherland (@Nadinesutherlan) https://t.co/RDCHWW6m8NJune 22, 2020

Others were calling for its removal completely.

Hate to say it but as an apparently physical independent bunch we lack the mental independence our forefathers fought for! Remove the office and insignia â€¦ If we dont stand for something we will forever fall for everything! â€” baby boo (@Elle_srs) https://t.co/wRlehcXHyhJune 21, 2020

Still so puzzling to me. Do we not understand the importance of symbolism? Why would you wear a brooch/pin and not inspect it? â€” Bobby Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² Minoramp (@Minoramp) If they did inspect and still wore it. I am completely and totally aghast. I donot have the words right now â€¦ https://t.co/2HQ4fAvlReJune 21, 2020

The petition was started four days ago, and has reached 2,030 of its 2,500 goal.